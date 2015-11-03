Nov 3 Seamless Distribution AB
* Says is planning to implement a private placement in its
subsidiary SEQR, the daughter company which holds the SEQR
mobile payment business
* Says has given a mandate to its advisors to obtain
investors directly in its SEQR division, in order to reduce
dilution for seamless parent company shareholders while
providing sufficient funding to drive growth of SEQR.
* Seamless intends to bring in investors to SEQR
* Says proposed transaction structure would create a
beneficial situation for Seamless shareholders with an exposure
to a cash flow positive and profitable company combined with a
non-consolidated substantial ownership of SEQR
* Says when financing is raised in SEQR division, current
shareholders of Seamless will not be diluted in their ownership
of other profitable Seamless group companies, transaction switch
and distribution divisions
