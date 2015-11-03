Nov 3 Ordina NV :
* Reports Q3 turnover in decline by 3.8 percent to 84.8
million euros ($93.49 million), compared to 88.2 million euros
for Q3 of 2014
* Q3 net debt position increases to 11.1 million euros,
compared to 5.4 million euros in Q3 2014
* Q3 turnover in Netherlands falls 6.0 percent to 66.6
million euros, compared to 70.6 million euros in Q3 2014
* Q3 turnover in Belgium / Luxembourg rises 3.6 percent to
18.2 million euros, compared to 17.6 million euros for Q3 2014
* Q3 recurring EBITDA falls to 3.7 million euros, compared
to 5.3 million euros in Q3 2014
* Says results are lagging when compared to Q3 of 2014
largely due to delays in public sector market in Netherlands
* Says it has raised structural annual cost savings from 8
million euros to 15 million euros
* Savings will be realized as of Q4 2016 and involve
reductions in direct and indirect costs and process improvements
* Savings will result in reduced overheads and availability
structurally lower than 10 percent, which will in turn boost
returns
