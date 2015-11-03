(Refiles to clarify detail on businesses in paragraph three)
Nov 3 Insurance and reinsurance broker Jardine
Lloyd Thompson Group Plc
* Risk and insurance businesses continued to trade in line
with our expectations despite ongoing challenges of a weak
insurance and reinsurance rating environment and falling levels
of capital investment by corporates, particularly in the energy
and mining sectors in the wake of declining commodity prices.
* We anticipate that full year revenues in UK employee
benefits business will reduce by a mid to high single digit
percentage on 2014 and trading profit (in pounds million) will
be in low to mid-teens.
* We anticipate that the risk and insurance businesses will
report full year trading margins above those of prior year.
* We anticipate full year organic revenue growth of our risk
and insurance businesses to be in line with historical levels
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Lisa Barrington)