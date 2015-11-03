Nov 3 Just Eat Plc
* Accelerated uk order growth of 50% year-on-year (h1 2015:
49%)
* More than 74% (h1 2015: 69%) of uk orders in q3 were made
via mobile devices, of which more than 41% were by app (h1 2015:
38%)
* Increases its revenue expectations for full year to
slightly above £240 million, up from £230 million guidance
issued in august
* Ebitda for full year remains on track and in line with
current expectations
