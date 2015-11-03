BRIEF-Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
* Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
Nov 3 Thin Film Electronics ASA :
* Says Thinfilm and Ypsomed to deliver new generation of 'smart' medical injection devices
* Will collaborate to incorporate Thinfilm's NFC OpenSense technology in the YpsoMate autoinjector as means of improving patient self-care compliance
* YpsoMate autoinjectors are disposable 2-step injection systems that house pre-filled glass or polymer syringes, and are triggered by push-on-skin activation
* Clarocity Corporation announces reorganization of valuation services division