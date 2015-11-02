Nov 2 Txcell SA :

* Txcell secures key CAR-Treg patent through exclusive option agreement with Yeda, the commercial arm of the Weizmann Institute of Science

* Financial terms of option and of license were not disclosed

* Option agreement grants Txcell until June 30, 2016 to opt-in at predefined terms

