BRIEF-AAC Holdings Q1 loss per share $0.03
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Nov 2 Txcell SA :
* Txcell secures key CAR-Treg patent through exclusive option agreement with Yeda, the commercial arm of the Weizmann Institute of Science
* Financial terms of option and of license were not disclosed
* Option agreement grants Txcell until June 30, 2016 to opt-in at predefined terms
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
WASHINGTON, May 3 In a possible breakthrough for U.S. Republicans' effort to roll back Obamacare, key moderate lawmakers met with President Donald Trump on Wednesday and said a revised bill might win approval and conservatives voiced no objections.