Nov 3 Bakkafrost :
* Bakkafrost Q3 operational EBIT DKK 206 million (Reuters
poll DKK 248 million)
* Says expects to harvest 50,000 tonnes gutted weight in
2015 (poll 50,000)
* Says expects to harvest 48,000 tonnes gutted weight in
2016 (poll 51,500) and expects to release 10.5 million pieces of
smolt in 2016
* Says the total volumes harvested in Q3 2015 were 12,982
tonnes gutted weight, which is an increase of 19 pct, compared
with Q3 2014
* Says global demand in salmon market continues with strong
growth rates
* Says outlook for market remains tight because of none
expected supply growth in 2016
* Says expects global supply growth in 2015 is around 4 pct
and 0 pct in 2016
* Says investments in 2015 are expected to be DKK550 million
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)