Nov 3 Esperite NV
* Says consolidated revenue increased in Q3 over same period
of last year by 5 percent
* Genoma continues its growth over reporting period with a
45 percent increase compared to Q2
* Says Genoma expectations for Q4 and 2016 are high
* Cryosave maintains new client intake with revenue for Q3
being in line with revenue realised in Q2
* Says growth for Cryosave revenue is expected for Q4
* Says as result of 2 to 3-month lag announced in 2015 half
year report and carried out until Q1 2016, it will end year
behind projected revenue
* Says high-growth potential of new markets is expected to
have a positive effect on results already in Q4
* We are confident in our vision and strategy, results are
backing us up - CEO
