Nov 3 Raisio Oyj :

* Raisio plc's (Raisio) subsidiary Benemilk Ltd (Benemilk) is examining conditions and opportunities to obtain new financing for, on the one hand, launching of the ingredient business created during 2015 and, on the other, developing its licensing business

* The assessment concerns both debt and equity alternatives

* The assessment related to new financing options is expected to be completed in such a way that Benemilk could decide on the possible implementation of the financing arrangements and also implement the arrangements by summer 2016

* If the assessments lead to a financing arrangement involving equity in part or in full, it could mean that Raisio's Benemilk holding would decrease below 50 percent and Benemilk would no longer be part of Raisio Group as a subsidiary

* Raisio currently holds 57 percent of Benemilk share

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)