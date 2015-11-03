Nov 3 DBV Technologies SA :
* Says operating income was 3.9 million euros ($4.3
million)and 4.9 million euros for Q3 of 2014 and 2015,
respectively
* Cash and cash equivalents amounted to 332.2 million euros
at September 30, 2015, as compared with 104.5 million euros at
June 30, 2015
* Sales of Diallertest milk amounted to 107,520 euros in Q3
of 2015 compared with 210,759 euros a year earlier
* Does not anticipate material future revenues from
Diallertest milk and remains focused on development of our
product candidates that employ Viaskin platform
