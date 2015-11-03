BRIEF-Indag Rubber recommends final dividend of 1.50 rupee per share
* Says recommended a final dividend of INR 1.50/- per equity share
Nov 3 ITE Group Plc :
* Subsidiary has exercised its option to acquire a further 31.7 pct of shares of Mumbai-based ABEC Exhibitions and Conferences Pvt Ltd for circa 14 mln stg
* This further acquisition takes total holding to 60 pct
* Following completion of this transaction ITE will have net debt of circa 65 mln stg
* Acquisition will be financed out of group's existing bank facilities and is expected to be earnings enhancing in current financial year
* March quarter net profit 391.7 million rupees versus 562 million rupees year ago