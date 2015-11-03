Nov 3 ITE Group Plc :

* Subsidiary has exercised its option to acquire a further 31.7 pct of shares of Mumbai-based ABEC Exhibitions and Conferences Pvt Ltd for circa 14 mln stg

* This further acquisition takes total holding to 60 pct

* Following completion of this transaction ITE will have net debt of circa 65 mln stg

* Acquisition will be financed out of group's existing bank facilities and is expected to be earnings enhancing in current financial year