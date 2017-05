Nov 3 Financial Conduct Authority (FCA):

* Credit card competition working fairly well but concern for customers in long-term debt

* Found that competition is working fairly well for most consumers

* Concerned about scale of potentially problematic debt for consumers who are just above default levels, and incentives for firms to manage this

