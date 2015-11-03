Nov 3 Regus Plc

* In nine months to Sept. 30, 2015 group has added 341 new locations

* Are pleased with continued strong performance of our business which remains in line with management expectations

* Looking forward to remainder of 2015, we remain confident in outlook

* Group revenue increased to 478.8 million stg in three month period compared with 413.6 million stg in corresponding period last year

* Underlying cash generation1 has been strong, increasing 54 pct year-on-year to 137.8 million

* Our pipeline of new openings remains strong and, with a number of late 2015 openings now scheduled to open in early 2016

* Year-On-Year mature occupancy for nine months to Sept.30, 2015 increased 3.3 percentage points on a like-for-like basis to 82.2 pct

* Number of late 2015 openings now scheduled to open in early 2016, visibility on net capex for whole of 2015 about 250 million stg, representing about 550 locations