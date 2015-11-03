Nov 3 Regus Plc
* In nine months to Sept. 30, 2015 group has added 341 new
locations
* Are pleased with continued strong performance of our
business which remains in line with management expectations
* Looking forward to remainder of 2015, we remain confident
in outlook
* Group revenue increased to 478.8 million stg in three
month period compared with 413.6 million stg in corresponding
period last year
* Underlying cash generation1 has been strong, increasing 54
pct year-on-year to 137.8 million
* Our pipeline of new openings remains strong and, with a
number of late 2015 openings now scheduled to open in early 2016
* Year-On-Year mature occupancy for nine months to Sept.30,
2015 increased 3.3 percentage points on a like-for-like basis to
82.2 pct
* Number of late 2015 openings now scheduled to open in
early 2016, visibility on net capex for whole of 2015 about 250
million stg, representing about 550 locations
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)