Nov 3 Indivior Plc :
* Nine months net revenue at $766m (2014: $844m)
* Guidance assumes current market conditions in us continue
through remainder of 2015
* Net income for 9 months was $191m (2014: $326m) after net
financing costs of $47m (2014: nil) and tax rate of 27 pct
(2014: 29 pct)
* Operating profit of $308m (2014: $458m) for nine months
* Sees FY 2015 raised to net revenue of $990m-$1,010m
(previously $935m-$965m) and net income of $215m-$225m
(previously $185m to $210m)
