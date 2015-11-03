U.S. chief justice appoints New York judge to handle Puerto Rico bankruptcy
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday appointed a federal judge based in Manhattan to oversee Puerto Rico's landmark bankruptcy case.
Nov 3 Globo Plc
* Globo Plc in administration
* Chad Griffin, Simon Kirkhope and Lisa Rickelton of FTI consulting LLP were appointed as joint administrators of Globo Plc, by order of court
* Administration appointment was made following disclosure of certain matters regarding falsification of data and misrepresentation of company's financial situation
* No dividends are expected to be available for shareholders
* Joint administrators will be applying in due course for cancellation of admission of company's shares to trading on AIM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* As a result of a recent review, company voluntarily filed on 3 may 2017 petitions under chapter 11