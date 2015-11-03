Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
Nov 3 Wojas SA :
* Oct. revenue 23.7 million zlotys, up 3.5 pct yoy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 5 Nearly 400 migratory birds of brilliant plumage were killed when they smashed into an office tower in Texas while flying in a storm, officials said on Friday.