Nov 3 Laboratorio Reig Jofre SA

* 9-month revenue 116.2 million euros ($127.1 million) versus 113.3 million euros proforma year ago

* 9-month net profit up 85 pct at 8.7 million euros, compared to proforma 9-month 2014 at 4.7 million euros

($1 = 0.9141 euros)