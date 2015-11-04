BRIEF-AKB Avangard FY 2016 net profit up at RUB 8.7 bln
* Reported on Friday FY 2016 net interest income of 6.63 billion roubles ($116.26 million) versus 6.89 billion roubles year ago
Nov 4 ING Groep NV :
* Reports Q3 underlying net result of 1,092 million euros ($1.20 billion) versus 1,123 million euros in Q3 2014 and 1,118 million euros in Q2 2015
* Q3 net result is 1,064 million euros (0.28 euros per share) including legacy insurance results
* Further sell-down of shares in NN Group in September reduced stake to 25.8 pct; on track to meet full exit in 2016
* Says with its capital strength, is well positioned to deliver shareholder returns while invest in further innovation
* Robust fully-loaded CET1 ratios: ING Bank stable at 11.3 pct and ING Group unchanged at 12.3 pct
* Agnc Investment Corp announces pricing of public offering of common stock