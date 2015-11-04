BRIEF-Bio Gate says Chairman of Supervisory Board Knud Klingler to resign
* Chairman of supervisory board Knud Klingler to resign from supervisory board with effect as of the end of the AGM
Nov 4 Biomerieux SA :
* Introduces GENE-UP, a new molecular diagnostic solution for food pathogen detection jointly developed with biofire
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Chairman of supervisory board Knud Klingler to resign from supervisory board with effect as of the end of the AGM
* SENOMYX INC says two proxy advisory firms recommend Senomyx shareholders support co's nominees to board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: