Nov 4 Euronext NV

* Says October 2015 average daily transaction value on Euronext cash order book stood at 7,735 million euros ($8.47 billion), down 5 pct compared with October 2014

* October 2015 average daily volume on individual equity derivatives is down at 233,314 contracts (20 percent decrease compared with October 2014)

* October 2015 activity on ETFS remained particularly dynamic during with an average daily transaction value at 597 million euros, up 16 percent compared to activity peak of October 2014

* October 2015 Average daily volume on equity index derivatives is down at 201,379 contracts (39 percent decrease compared with October 2014)

* October 2015, average daily volume on commodities derivatives decreases by 14 percent when compared to October 2014, with an average daily volume of 57,163 contracts

* Says it had five new listings in October 2015

* Says 2.8 billion euros was raised during October 2015 in corporate bonds and 2.8 billion euros of follow-on equity

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9132 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)