Nov 4 Unibet Group Plc

* Q3 underlying profit before items affecting comparability was GBP 18.1 million vs year-ago 18.0 million

* Q3 EBITDA GBP 17.4 million vs year-ago 21.7 million

* Says underlying organic growth in gross winnings revenue in constant currency was more than 21 pct

* Says result for Q3 as reported in GBP was significantly affected by translation effect of movements in currency exchange rates

* Says new all-time high in gross winnings revenue which amounted to GBP 86.1 million vs year-ago 80.4 million

* Reuters poll: unibet Q3 gross winning revenue was seen at GBP 82 million, EBITDA GBP 18 million

* Unibet group plc says in period up to Nov 1, daily average gross winnings revenue in constant currency was more than 30 pct higher than same period in 2014