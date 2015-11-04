Nov 4 Tele2 AB

* Says Tele2 and Kazakhtelecom to combine mobile operations in Kazakhstan

* Says joint venture will strengthen position of both companies in Kazakhstan market

* Says Tele2 and Kazakhtelecom will have, respectively, 51 and 49 percent of voting rights and a 49 and 51 percent economic interest in joint venture

* Says as part of transaction, Tele2 will purchase Asianet's existing 49% stake in Tele2 Kazakhstan for an upfront consideration of SEK 128 million ($15 million) and a future earn out equivalent to an 18 percent economic interest of the Joint Venture. Therefore, Tele2 will have a fully diluted economic interest of 31% taking account of Asianet's earn out

* The agreement is subject to the approval of regulatory authorities in Kazakhstan.