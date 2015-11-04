T-Mobile to roll out 5G in US in 2019
May 2 T-Mobile US Inc, the No.3 U.S. wireless carrier, said on Tuesday it plans to roll out fifth-generation network (5G) in the United States in 2019.
Nov 4 Bouygues SA :
* Bouygues Construction sells its stake in the A28 motorway concession company to fund manager PGGM
* Bouygues Construction group sold its stake in ALIS (Autoroute de Liaison Seine-Sarthe) to PGGM on Sept. 28, 2015
* Sale concerns 33.17 pct of the capital of Alis, corresponding to shares owned by group subsidiaries Bouygues Travaux Publics, DTP and Quille, along with related shareholder loans
* It will take place in two phases
* First phase of 23.17 pct amounting to 76 million euros ($83.2 million), carried out on Sept 28, 2015
* Second phase of 10 pct amounting to 35 million euros, scheduled for completion in June 2016
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9134 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
May 2 T-Mobile US Inc, the No.3 U.S. wireless carrier, said on Tuesday it plans to roll out fifth-generation network (5G) in the United States in 2019.
* Verizon launches software-defined perimeter service to help enterprises proactively prevent cyberattacks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: