Nov 4 Bouygues SA :

* Bouygues Construction sells its stake in the A28 motorway concession company to fund manager PGGM

* Bouygues Construction group sold its stake in ALIS (Autoroute de Liaison Seine-Sarthe) to PGGM on Sept. 28, 2015

* Sale concerns 33.17 pct of the capital of Alis, corresponding to shares owned by group subsidiaries Bouygues Travaux Publics, DTP and Quille, along with related shareholder loans

* It will take place in two phases

* First phase of 23.17 pct amounting to 76 million euros ($83.2 million), carried out on Sept 28, 2015

* Second phase of 10 pct amounting to 35 million euros, scheduled for completion in June 2016

