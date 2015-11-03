Nov 3 Glaxosmithkline Plc

* GSK profiles innovative research and development portfolio to investors

* 40 potential new medicines and vaccines offer significant opportunity to drive long-term performance and deliver new benefits to patients and consumers

* Approximately 80 of medicines and vaccines presented have potential to be "first-in-class" with novel mechanisms of action

* GSK has potential to file up to 20 assets with regulators before 2020

* Exploring new therapies for patients that could potentially enable long-term HIV control through infrequent dosing

* Expects core EPS to grow at a CAGR of mid-to-high single digits on a CER basis over five year period 2016-2020

* Phase III study with Daprodustat expected to begin in 2016

* During period 2021-2025, gsk has potential to file up to 20 additional innovative assets, now in clinical development

* Will work with national institute of allergy and infectious diseases to develop antibodies in long acting treatment and prevention of HIV