Nov 3 Glaxosmithkline Plc
* GSK profiles innovative research and development portfolio
to investors
* 40 potential new medicines and vaccines offer significant
opportunity to drive long-term performance and deliver new
benefits to patients and consumers
* Approximately 80 of medicines and vaccines presented have
potential to be "first-in-class" with novel mechanisms of action
* GSK has potential to file up to 20 assets with regulators
before 2020
* Exploring new therapies for patients that could
potentially enable long-term HIV control through infrequent
dosing
* Expects core EPS to grow at a CAGR of mid-to-high single
digits on a CER basis over five year period 2016-2020
* Phase III study with Daprodustat expected to begin in 2016
* Gsk profiles innovative research and development portfolio
to investors
* Potential to file up to 20 assets with regulators before
2020
* During period 2021-2025, gsk has potential to file up to
20 additional innovative assets, now in clinical development
* Will work with national institute of allergy and
infectious diseases to develop antibodies in long acting
treatment and prevention of HIV
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: