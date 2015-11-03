Nov 3 Bavarian Nordic A/S
* Announces results of a Phase 1 trial investigating brachyury specific cancer vaccine in
patients with advanced cancers
* Data from this study demonstrate for the first time that an MVA-BN based vaccine targeting
brachyury can induce brachyury-specific T-cell immune responses in advanced cancer patients
* Vaccine induced brachyury specific T-cells in 80 pct of patients at higher dose levels
* MVA-BN brachyury was well tolerated with no dose limiting toxicities
* Maximal tolerated dose was not reached
* No serious adverse vaccine-related events were observed
