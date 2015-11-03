Nov 3 MTN Group Ltd :
* MTN statement on Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC)
fine and related issues and further cautionary announcement
* Wishes to clarify and place on record that company
continues to engage constructively with Nigerian authorities at
all levels
* Has noted, with concern, speculation and false information
in media
* Cautions against reports purporting that company has
agreed a resolution with NCC on fine
* It is false as no resolution has yet been reached. MTN
continues to engage authorities in Nigeria on this matter.
* 'All stakeholders are reminded that MTN will inform them
of any material developments in our engagements with Nigerian
authorities'
