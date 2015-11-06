BRIEF-Kuwait's ALARGAN says Oman unit signs 5.8 mln rials credit facility agreement
* Oman unit signs credit facility agreement of 5.8 million rials with local lender for project development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
(Corrects date of the shares listing in headline and second bullet point. Stock exchange corrects its own statement)
Nov 3 NASDAQ OMX Riga:
* Says approves the listing of 155 million existing ordinary B category shares and up to 100 million newly issued ordinary B category shares of Citadele Banka AS IPO-CITAD.RI with nominal value of EUR 0.10
* Shares to be listed as of Nov. 23 on Baltic Main List Source text: bit.ly/1Qj2Zyo
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Resignation of Ng Ooi Hooi as member of board of directors and chairman due to work reassignments at keppel land ltd