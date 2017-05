Nov 3 ABN AMRO Bank NV (IPO-ABN.AS):

* ABN AMRO stake in Equens to dilute as Equens announces agreement with Worldline on a strategic new entity

* ABN AMRO's participating interest in Equens is expected to be diluted from 18.4 pct to 7.0 pct

* Closing of this transaction could result in a solid positive financial impact for ABN AMRO the size of which depends on a number of circumstances at the time of closing Source text: abn.com/1kpCB9q

