BRIEF-AKB Avangard FY 2016 net profit up at RUB 8.7 bln
* Reported on Friday FY 2016 net interest income of 6.63 billion roubles ($116.26 million) versus 6.89 billion roubles year ago
Nov 4 Octodec Investments Ltd
* Dividend for 12-month period ending 31 Aug 2016 should increase by 6 pct-8 pct compared to prior comparative year
* FY distributions up by 7.7 pct to 189.2 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Reported on Friday FY 2016 net interest income of 6.63 billion roubles ($116.26 million) versus 6.89 billion roubles year ago
* Agnc Investment Corp announces pricing of public offering of common stock