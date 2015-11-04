Nov 4 Vossloh AG :

* Signs contract for sale of its Rail Vehicles business unit, reported as discontinued operations, to Stadler Rail AG, Bussnang, Switzerland

* Completion is targeted for Q1 2016

* Stadler will afford a cash payment of 48 million euros ($52.57 million) and, in addition, takes over debt liabilities of Vossloh AG against business unit Rail Vehicles of 124 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9130 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)