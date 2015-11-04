UPDATE 1-Kuwait's Zain Group reports flat quarterly profit as revenue drops
DUBAI, May 2 Kuwaiti telecom group Zain reported a flat quarterly profit on Tuesday as its revenues were hampered by foreign currency translation.
Nov 4 Vossloh AG :
* Signs contract for sale of its Rail Vehicles business unit, reported as discontinued operations, to Stadler Rail AG, Bussnang, Switzerland
* Completion is targeted for Q1 2016
* Stadler will afford a cash payment of 48 million euros ($52.57 million) and, in addition, takes over debt liabilities of Vossloh AG against business unit Rail Vehicles of 124 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9130 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 2 T-Mobile US Inc, the No.3 U.S. wireless carrier, said on Tuesday it plans to roll out fifth-generation network (5G) in the United States in 2019.