Nov 4 Orpea SA :

* Reports Q3 revenues in 18.2 pct growth to 620.2 million euros ($679.37 million)

* Says revenues in first nine months of 2015 grew by 23.1 pct to 1.74 billion euros, with organic growth running at 5.5 pct

* Confidently reiterates its full-year revenue guidance of 2.38 billion euros, representing growth of 22.1 pct on 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9129 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)