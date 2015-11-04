Nov 4 Sopra Steria Group SA :

* Reports Q3 revenue of 845.8 million euros ($926.15 million), representing organic growth of 3.2 percent

* Says at the end of Q3 2015 it confirmed its 2015 targets: organic revenue growth of around 2.0 percent and an operating margin on business activity of around 6.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9132 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)