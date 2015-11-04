Nov 4 Efore Oyj :

* Long term financial targets will remain unchanged - long term target is to reach 10 pct EBIT level and an average annual net sales growth of 5-10 pct

* New strategic priorities are to improve cost efficiency of manufacturing and streamline other current operations, as well as to establish a solution driven operating model

* Is working on establishing new channels to market and new customer acquisition in order to increase volume

