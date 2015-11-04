T-Mobile to roll out 5G in US in 2019
May 2 T-Mobile US Inc, the No.3 U.S. wireless carrier, said on Tuesday it plans to roll out fifth-generation network (5G) in the United States in 2019.
Nov 4 Efore Oyj :
* Long term financial targets will remain unchanged - long term target is to reach 10 pct EBIT level and an average annual net sales growth of 5-10 pct
* New strategic priorities are to improve cost efficiency of manufacturing and streamline other current operations, as well as to establish a solution driven operating model
* Is working on establishing new channels to market and new customer acquisition in order to increase volume
Verizon launches software-defined perimeter service to help enterprises proactively prevent cyberattacks