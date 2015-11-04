BRIEF-Highlight Event And Entertainment: EGM resolves an ordinary capital increase
* Extraordinary shareholders' meeting resolves an ordinary capital increase and the extension and increase of the authorized share capital
Nov 4 HKScan Oyj :
* Q3 net sales 474.9 million euros ($520.2 million) (Reuters poll 484 million euros)
* Q3 pre-tax profit 6.4 million euros (Reuters poll 7.18 million euros)
* Q3 EBIT 7.3 million euros (Reuters poll 8.68 million euros)
* Outlook for 2015 unchanged
* Trendy Plaza entered into termination agreement with Ramada, an indirect subsidiary of NWD