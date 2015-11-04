BRIEF-Bio Gate says Chairman of Supervisory Board Knud Klingler to resign
* Chairman of supervisory board Knud Klingler to resign from supervisory board with effect as of the end of the AGM
Nov 4 Morphosys AG :
* Q3 revenues in amount of 11.3 million euros ($12.37 million), compared to 16.4 million euros in same quarter of 2014
* Q3 total operating expenses amounted to 22.7 million euros in, compared to 21.0 million euros in same quarter of 2014
* Q3 EBIT amounted to -11.3 million euros (Q3 2014: -4.2 million euros)
* Q3 net loss was 8.3 million euros, compared to a net loss of 2.6 million euros in Q3 of 2014
* Re-confirmed its guidance for 2015
* Anticipates total group revenues of 101 million euros to 106 million euros and anticipates a positive EBIT in range of 9 million euros to 16 million euros in 2015
* SENOMYX INC says two proxy advisory firms recommend Senomyx shareholders support co's nominees to board