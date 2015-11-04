Nov 4 Skandiabanken ASA :

* Q3 net interest income 242.4 million Norwegian crowns ($28.51 million) versus 212.3 million crowns year ago

* Q3 loan losses 7.8 million crowns versus 5.8 million crowns year ago

* Q3 net income 79.7 million crowns versus 106.3 million crowns year ago

* Bank's goal is to continue the growth in lending volumes, with a medium term target of total loans to customers of about 75 billion crowns

* Bank's capital target is a core capital ratio of 13 percent and a total capital ratio of 16.5 percent

* Board has set a medium term target of 37 percent cost/income ratio

* The bank will for a period of up to 18 months have certain services delivered from Skandia AB and Skandiabanken AB

* Bank's own organization and the Bank's systems, will be strengthened and further developed, this will, during a transitional phase, have a negative impact on operating costs