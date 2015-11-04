Nov 4 S&T AG :

* Q3 sales up 28pct to 114.2 million euros ($125.03 million) (Q3 2014: 88.8 million euros)

* Sales for first nine months of 2015 increase to 302.4 million euros (previous year: 253.6 million euros)

* Consolidated income for first three quarters jumps 23pct to 9.1 million euros (previous year: 7.4 million euros)

* Maintains its forecast for 2015 as a whole of group's achieving strong, 20pct growth in sales and consolidated income of 15 million euros

* Says planned for 2016 are double-digit sales growth and profits rising even faster than that