Nov 4 Rational AG :

* Sales revenues for nine-month period were up 14 percent on previous year, at 403.5 million euros ($441.75 million) (previous year: 352.7 million euros)

* EBIT after nine months increased by 17 percent year-on-year, to 116.1 million euros (previous year: 99.2 million euros)

* FY outlook confirmed