T-Mobile to roll out 5G in US in 2019
May 2 T-Mobile US Inc, the No.3 U.S. wireless carrier, said on Tuesday it plans to roll out fifth-generation network (5G) in the United States in 2019.
Nov 4 Doro AB :
* Q3 order intake 566.3 million Swedish crowns ($66.2 million) versus 423.7 million crowns year ago
* Q3 net sales 446.5 million crowns versus 332.0 million crowns year ago
* Q3 EBIT 29.7 million crowns versus 29.0 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5501 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Verizon launches software-defined perimeter service to help enterprises proactively prevent cyberattacks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: