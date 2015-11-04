Nov 4 Scandic Hotels Group AB:

* Intends to list on Nasdaq Stockholm

* Listing expected to take place in Dec. 2015

* Morgan Stanley and SEB are joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners in listing and ABG Sundal Collier and Deutsche Bank are joint bookrunners

* Company is wholly-owned by Sunstorm Holding AB, which is controlled by EQT V Limited advised by EQT Partners

