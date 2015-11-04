BRIEF-Highlight Event And Entertainment: EGM resolves an ordinary capital increase
* Extraordinary shareholders' meeting resolves an ordinary capital increase and the extension and increase of the authorized share capital
Nov 4 Scandic Hotels Group AB:
* Intends to list on Nasdaq Stockholm
* Listing expected to take place in Dec. 2015
* Morgan Stanley and SEB are joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners in listing and ABG Sundal Collier and Deutsche Bank are joint bookrunners
* Company is wholly-owned by Sunstorm Holding AB, which is controlled by EQT V Limited advised by EQT Partners
* Trendy Plaza entered into termination agreement with Ramada, an indirect subsidiary of NWD