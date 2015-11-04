Nov 4 Polytec Holding AG :

* Group sales increased by 30.5pct to 465.5 million euros ($509.63 million) in first nine months of 2015

* Group EBIT was almost doubled in first nine months of 2015 to 26.7 million euros (Q1-Q3 2014: 13.5 million euros)

* 9-month group's net profit of 18.0 million euros (Q1-Q3 2014: 10.0 million euros)

* Forecasts consolidated sales of more than 600 million euros for complete fiscal year 2015

* FY ebit of significantly more than 30 million euros to be expected