BRIEF-Highlight Event And Entertainment: EGM resolves an ordinary capital increase
* Extraordinary shareholders' meeting resolves an ordinary capital increase and the extension and increase of the authorized share capital
Nov 4 Polytec Holding AG :
* Group sales increased by 30.5pct to 465.5 million euros ($509.63 million) in first nine months of 2015
* Group EBIT was almost doubled in first nine months of 2015 to 26.7 million euros (Q1-Q3 2014: 13.5 million euros)
* 9-month group's net profit of 18.0 million euros (Q1-Q3 2014: 10.0 million euros)
* Forecasts consolidated sales of more than 600 million euros for complete fiscal year 2015
* FY ebit of significantly more than 30 million euros to be expected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9134 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Trendy Plaza entered into termination agreement with Ramada, an indirect subsidiary of NWD