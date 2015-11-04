T-Mobile to roll out 5G in US in 2019
May 2 T-Mobile US Inc, the No.3 U.S. wireless carrier, said on Tuesday it plans to roll out fifth-generation network (5G) in the United States in 2019.
Nov 4 Kambi Group Plc :
* Q3 revenue 12.8 million euros ($14.0 million) versus 9.5 million euros year ago
* Q3 EBIT 2.5 million euros versus 0.9 million euros year ago
* Q3 profit after tax 2.1 million euros versus 0.7 million euros year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9132 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 2 T-Mobile US Inc, the No.3 U.S. wireless carrier, said on Tuesday it plans to roll out fifth-generation network (5G) in the United States in 2019.
* Verizon launches software-defined perimeter service to help enterprises proactively prevent cyberattacks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: