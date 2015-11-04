BRIEF-Highlight Event And Entertainment: EGM resolves an ordinary capital increase
* Extraordinary shareholders' meeting resolves an ordinary capital increase and the extension and increase of the authorized share capital
Nov 4 Olympic Entertainment Group AS :
* Says signed agreement to acquire 100 pct shareholding in Lithuanian sports-betting operator UAB Orakulas
* Says on completion of transaction Olympic Entertainment Group (OEG) will have additional 35 betting shops Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Extraordinary shareholders' meeting resolves an ordinary capital increase and the extension and increase of the authorized share capital
* Trendy Plaza entered into termination agreement with Ramada, an indirect subsidiary of NWD