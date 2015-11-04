Nov 4 Persimmon Plc

* As we moved into autumn selling season customer activity strengthened in line with traditional seasonality of market

* Private sales rate in period since we reported our half year results on 18 august 2015 was 12% ahead of last year,

* Our operating margin continues to move forward and we expect further progress in second half of year

* Likely to hold increased cash balances at year end

* We expect group to continue to generate strong growth