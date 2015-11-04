BRIEF-Engaged Capital LLC says releases presentation to Rent-A-Center stockholders
* Engaged Capital Llc says releases presentation to Rent-A-Center stockholders
Nov 4 Persimmon Plc
* As we moved into autumn selling season customer activity strengthened in line with traditional seasonality of market
* Private sales rate in period since we reported our half year results on 18 august 2015 was 12% ahead of last year,
* Our operating margin continues to move forward and we expect further progress in second half of year
* Likely to hold increased cash balances at year end
* We expect group to continue to generate strong growth (London newsroom)
* Engaged Capital Llc says releases presentation to Rent-A-Center stockholders
BRUSSELS, May 2 Britain is in uproar over a German newspaper account of last week's Brexit talks between Prime Minister Theresa May and EU chief executive Jean-Claude Juncker. Here are reading notes for the saga: