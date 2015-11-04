BRIEF-Engaged Capital LLC says releases presentation to Rent-A-Center stockholders
* Engaged Capital Llc says releases presentation to Rent-A-Center stockholders
Nov 4 Legal & General Group Plc
* Operational cash generation up 11% to £936m (q3 ytd 2014: £844m)
* Lgim aum up 8% to £717.0bn (q3 2014: £662.1bn)
* Annuity assets up 8% to £43.1bn (q3 2014: £39.9bn)
* Lga premiums up 6% to $877m (q3 ytd 2014: $824m)
* Net cash up 14%, lgim net flows of £21.7bn
* Net cash generation up 14% to £943m (q3 ytd 2014: £827m)
* Lgim external net flows up 161% to £21.7bn (q3 ytd 2014: £8.3bn)
* Should enter european bulk annuity market shortly
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.6486 pounds) (Reporting By Carolyn Cohn)
