T-Mobile to roll out 5G in US in 2019
May 2 T-Mobile US Inc, the No.3 U.S. wireless carrier, said on Tuesday it plans to roll out fifth-generation network (5G) in the United States in 2019.
Nov 4 Secunet Security Networks AG :
* For 9-months group increased revenues by 23 pct to 59.4 million euros ($64.98 million) (previous year: 48.2 million euros)
* Group earnings for first nine months of 2015 of 1.8 million euros compared to 0.2 million euros in previous year
* Is confirming its forecast for 2015 financial year: it expects revenues and EBIT to remain at around same level as in previous year
* Contrary to outlook published with annual report 2014 it is not expected that Business Sector will have an increasing share in group revenues in 2015
($1 = 0.9141 euros)
Verizon launches software-defined perimeter service to help enterprises proactively prevent cyberattacks