Nov 4 Countrywide Plc

* Slow pace of recovery in housing sales transactions will most likely result in volumes for year being at least 5% below 2014 at circa 950,000 in total.

* We anticipate our ebitda for full year will be less than £121.1 million achieved in 2014

* We remain optimistic about future growth and have continued to invest both organically and non-organically throughout year.

* Group's normal dividends will, however, remain unchanged at 35-45% of underlying profit after tax. (London newsroom)