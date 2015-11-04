T-Mobile to roll out 5G in US in 2019
May 2 T-Mobile US Inc, the No.3 U.S. wireless carrier, said on Tuesday it plans to roll out fifth-generation network (5G) in the United States in 2019.
Nov 4 Birdstep Technology ASA :
* Q3 operating revenue 12.5 million Norwegian crowns ($1.47 million) versus 12.0 million crowns year ago
* Q3 EBITDA loss 1.6 million Norwegian crowns versus loss 1.2 million crowns year ago

($1 = 8.5198 Norwegian crowns)
* Verizon launches software-defined perimeter service to help enterprises proactively prevent cyberattacks