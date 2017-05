Nov 4 Bijou Brigitte Modische Accessoires AG :

* 9-month revenue 238.3 million euros ($260.44 million) down 2.7 pct from previous year (245.0 million euros)

* 9-month projected group's result before tax 25.1 million euros (previous year: 26.5 million euros)

* Sees FY 2015 revenue between 320 million and 330 million euros

* Sees FY 2015 group result before tax between 35 million and 40 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9150 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)