BRIEF-Verizon launches software-defined perimeter service
Verizon launches software-defined perimeter service to help enterprises proactively prevent cyberattacks
Nov 4 Q-Free ASA :
* CEO Thomas Falck steps down from his position with immediate effect
* Chairman of board Terje Christoffersen has informed board of his immediate resignation as chairman of board
* CFO Roar Østbø is appointed as interim ceo in company
* Vice chairman of board, Charlotte Brogren will chair board's work until a new chairman of board is elected
* 2U Inc - 2U will acquire Getsmarter in all-cash transaction for approximately $103 million